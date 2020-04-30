Open Society Justice Initiative Urges UN to End Support for Blocked Khmer Rouge Cases

The Open Society Justice Initiative is calling on the United Nations to cease support for three pending cases at Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge tribunal in response to political interference that has made it impossible to complete the cases consistent with applicable law.

The Justice Initiative has been monitoring proceedings at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) tribunal since it was established in 2006.

James A. Goldston, executive director of the Open Society Justice Initiative, said:

“At its highest level, the Cambodian government has made clear its political opposition to these cases, in breach of the agreement that established the ECCC. In light of the recent refusal of national judges to follow court rules designed to prevent precisely the political interference at issue, the United Nations must end its involvement in the cases to avoid undermining the successes that the tribunal has achieved.”

Click here to read the full statement issued by the Justice Initiative.



