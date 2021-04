On March 31, 2021 The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued its judgment on the appeal by the prosecution in the case of Laurent Gbagbo and Charles Blé Goudé. The two had been acquitted by Trial Chamber I in January 2019 of crimes against humanity linked to post election violence in the Ivory Coast in 2010 and 2011.

The Appeals judges decided, by majority, to reject the prosecutor’s appeal and uphold the acquittal, which is now final.