International Justice Monitor Ending its Kwoyelo Trial Monitoring

Dear Readers,

International Justice Monitor, a project of Open Society Justice Initiative, will no longer be monitoring or providing updates on the trial of Thomas Kwoyelo at the International Crimes Division (ICD) in the High Court of Uganda. Our last analyses of the case, posted on June 21 and June 22, 2020 are below, one of which includes an extensive interview with defense lawyer Caleb Alaka.

Our reports on the Kwoyelo trial proceedings, which date back to 2015, will be archived on the website for reference. We encourage you follow other organizations, including the Foundation for Justice and Development Initiatives, Advocates San Frontières, and Refuge Law Project for information on the trial.