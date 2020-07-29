International Justice Monitor Closing its Bemba Trial Monitoring

International Justice Monitor, a project of Open Society Justice Initiative, will no longer be monitoring or providing updates on International Criminal Court (ICC) proceedings in Jean-Pierre Bemba’s case. On June 8, 2018, the ICC Appeals Chamber, by majority, acquitted Bemba of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Central African Republic. However, in a separate but related case, the ICC convicted Bemba and four associates of witness tampering that occurred during the war crimes trial.

Our reports on both Bemba trial proceedings, which date back to the opening of his war crimes trial in November 2010, will be archived on the website for future reference, along with our extensive background information on key actors and timeline. The case is officially closed, but further information on the trial of Jean-Pierre Bemba can also be found on the ICC website.