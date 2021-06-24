Podcast Highlights International Justice Monitor

Last month, veteran trial monitor Jennifer Easterday and the Open Society Justice Initiative’s former associate legal officer for international justice Taegin Reisman spoke on the Asymmetrical Haircuts podcast about the International Justice (IJ) Monitor’s legacy and the importance of publicly reporting on grave crimes trials. The discussion ranged from the impact on affected communities to the organizations covering recent universal jurisdiction trials in Europe. Several references were also made to the Open Society Justice Initiative’s guide on monitoring atrocity crimes trials.

In April, we announced the closure of IJ Monitor’s trial monitoring work after 14 years. The content on the IJ Monitor website will remain accessible and serve as a historical archive.