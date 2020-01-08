ICC Staff Union Council Calls on States to Give Full Meaning to the Provisions on High Moral Character of Elected Officials

At the conclusion of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC), states adopted a resolution on the nomination and election of judges (pdf) that is a welcome step to improving the process for how judges are elected to the bench at the ICC. Notably, there is a requirement that the Advisory Committee on Nominations “create a standard declaration for all candidates to sign that clarifies whether they are aware of any allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment, made against them.” This is something the Open Society Justice Initiative had recommended in its recent report on improving the nomination and election of judges to the court.

On this important topic of moral character, integrity, and ethics of elected ICC officials, ICC staff members themselves have also expressed their views in a statement from the Staff Union Council. The Staff Union of the ICC represents, safeguards, and promotes the rights, interests, and welfare of all staff members of the ICC and strives to improve overall conditions of employment and work. In the statement, the Staff Union Council submitted that “the requirements of ‘highest moral character, impartiality and integrity’ should be regarded as being of equal importance as the requirements of competence and experience.”

For the committees and experts that are and will be engaged in selecting candidates for judicial and prosecutorial elections, it is imperative to listen to this call from ICC staff when evaluating applicants. As noted previously, leaders must be accountable to their staff, especially those most vulnerable to misconduct.

International Justice Monitor has received permission from the ICC Staff Union Council to republish their statement publicly. The full statement, which was originally issued on December 6, 2019, is below: