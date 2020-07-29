International Justice Monitor Closing its Katanga Trial Monitoring

International Justice Monitor, a project of Open Society Justice Initiative, will no longer be monitoring or providing updates on International Criminal Court (ICC) proceedings in Germain Katanga and Mathieu Ngudjolo Chui’s case. In December 2012, Trial Chamber II acquitted Ngudjolo of all charges after severing his case from Katanga’s case. In March 2014, Trial Chamber II at the ICC convicted Katanga as an accessory to one crime against humanity (murder) and four war crimes (murder, attacking a civilian population, destruction of property, and pillaging) committed in the village of Bogoro in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Reparations proceedings followed Katanga’s conviction.

Our reports on the Katanga-Ngudjolo joint trial and subsequent monitoring of Katanga’s conviction and reparations proceedings, which date back to the opening of the trial in November 2009, will be archived on the website for future reference, along with our extensive background information on key actors and timeline. The ICC website has further information on the trial of Germain Katanga here, as well as information on Mathieu Ngudjolo’s case here.