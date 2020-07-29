International Justice Monitor Closing its Lubanga Trial Monitoring

International Justice Monitor, a project of Open Society Justice Initiative, will no longer be monitoring or providing updates on International Criminal Court (ICC) proceedings in Thomas Lubanga’s case. In March 2012, Trial Chamber I at the ICC convicted Lubanga of the war crimes of enlisting, conscripting, and using child soldiers while he served as political head of the Union of Congolese Patriots rebel group in the Ituri region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The trial chamber subsequently sentenced him to 14 years in prison, which he completed in March 2020. Reparations proceedings followed his conviction.

Our reports on the Lubanga trial, appeals, and reparations proceedings, which date back to the opening of his trial in January 2009, will be archived on the website for future reference, along with our extensive background information on key actors and timeline. Further information on the trial of Thomas Lubanga can also be found on the ICC website.